ETSU Pharmacy CollegeTaylor Gilbert (’25) from Chilhowie was named on the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy, a nationally recognized pharmacy school in Johnson City, Tennessee.

To receive this honor, student pharmacists must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-.

Learn more about Gatton College of Pharmacy at etsu.edu/pharmacy.

William & MaryNatalia Garcia from Marion was recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the fall 2022 semester.

In order to achieve Dean’s List status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.