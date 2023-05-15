Baseball

Rural Retreat slams Northwood

Justin Gilman and Noah Bandrimer hit two home runs apiece and combined for 12 runs batted in to lead the Indians to a 21-2 Hogoheegee District road rout of the Panthers.

Bandrimer drove in seven runs, four with a grand slam, while Gilman drove in five runs for Rural Retreat, which scored five runs in the second and seven in the fourth. Bandrimer also picked up the win on the mound.

Jake Barlow had three hits for Northwood.

Maroons handle Bears

Tandom Smith went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Maroons to an 11-2 Mountain Empire District home win over the Bears.

Ben Jollay had a triple and double for George Wythe (8-8, 8-4), while Luke Jollay and Owen Repass each had a double for the Maroons, who won despite six errors.

Colton Green and Austin Repass combined to allow just three hits by Bland County batters Alex Chewning, Brady Thompson and Carson Holbrook.

Pulaski whips GW

Nick Golden went 4-for-4, including a double, leading the Cougars to a 15-5 road win over the Maroons.

Zach Dalton, Gabe Huff and Cole Alberts all have triples for Pulaski County, which scored 10 first inning runs.

T.J. Pulliam and Luke Jollay had doubles for George Wythe (7-8).

Softball

GW hammers Bears

Samara Sheffey and Olivia Shockley each had two hits as the George Wythe Maroons blasted Bland County 13-1 for a Mountain Empire District win.

Shockley was also the winning pitcher as she struck out nine and yielded four hits.

Chloe Dillow had two hits for Bland County, including a solo homer that accounted for the Bears’ only run.

Rural Retreat pounds Panthers

Jenna Mutter had three hits and scored three runs in the Indians’ 11-1 Hogoheegee District five-inning road win over the Panthers.

Kailey Davidson allowed just two hits in the circle for Rural Retreat.

Sydney Carter had a hit and scored Northwood’s lone run.