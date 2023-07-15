Two opportunities are coming up for anyone interested: one returns from a successful premier last year, the other is brand new. The returnee is the second annual Southwest VA 4-H Tractor Club’s Toy Tractor Display Contest.

Many of us had them as a child. Whether you grew up on a working farm or not, there was likely a toy tractor in your toy box. Farm toys have come a long way over the years. When I was a little fellar, a 1/16-scale model tractor was around $2. Today those same models are around $200 or more… much more. Still the interest in farm toys and farm toy collecting is keen. So is the art of farm toy displays.

The Farm Toy Display Contest will be held Aug. 1-2 in the Community Building of the Rich Valley Fair. Contestants are asked to bring a display depicting farm or rural life, accompanied by a brief write-up describing what is going on in your scene/display.

Displays cannot be bigger than 32 inches by 32 inches and must use 1/64 scale (matchbox) equipment. Displays need to be on plywood or a similar material. Tables will be provided, but when table space runs out, contestants may bring their own.

Exhibitors are asked to write a few sentences, but not more than two paragraphs or one page whichever is smaller, describing your farm scene. Displays will be judged by a panel and each display will have a numbered jar placed in a central location where visitors can vote for their favorite. The SW Tractor Club will sell tickets to vote for a visitor favorite for $1 per ticket.

Competition is open to all youth ages 5-19. Membership in the SWVA 4-H Tractor Club is not required to participate; however, you are welcome to join during the contest. Equipment, small barns, silos and grain bins can be purchased (i.e. Ertl) or homemade. Going online is a great way to get ideas not only for the display but the write-up as well.

Displays will be judged on the following basis: Originality-25 pts.; Contents-25 pts.; Neatness-25 pts.; Overall Appearance-25 pts. for a total of 100 pts.

There will be five age groups: Division I – ages 5-7; Division II – ages 8-10; Division III – ages 11-12; Division IV – ages 13-15; Division V – ages 16-19. Age is the youth’s age on Aug. 1.

Participants may set up their displays on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 8 a.m. until noon. Judging will be done on Wednesday at a time TBD. The exhibits will be closed for judging. Displays must be stay in place for viewing until 6 p.m. Aug. 2. Participants are asked to be on the grounds Tuesday no later than 3 p.m. or you may be subject to a gate fee.

A People’s Choice Award will be determined by counting voting tickets. The display with the most tickets will win.

All participants will be asked to show good sportsmanship, including refraining from negative comments regarding tractor color of choice or disturbing another contestant’s display. Ribbons will be awarded in each age division as well as a People’s Choice Award.

Come out to the fair on Aug. 1 and bring your farm display or bring your spare dollars to vote for your favorite. All monies collected will go directly to the Southwest VA 4-H Tractor Club to sponsor club activities.

Cattleman Boot Camp

The “brand new” offering is the Cattleman Boot Camp at Virginia Tech in October. This meeting is intended for beginning and intermediate level producers. There will be a lot of hands-on and interactive sessions.

The boot camp is to be held Oct. 6-7 beginning at 6 p.m. Registration is $75, which covers the costs of meals and educational materials. Virginia Cattlemen’s Boot Camp is open to all producers with a day and a half of educational materials and speakers.

Educational opportunities for producers at all levels to either brush up on their current knowledge or learn the basics. The boot camp will include a variety of relevant and essential topics that the cattle industry faces today through hands-on experiences for the full educational experience!

Topics will include: Herd Health, Nutrition, Reproduction, and Operational Management.

Registration is required and the deadline to do so is Sept. 30. You may register at https://tinyurl.com/CattlemenBootCamp. You may also contact Lisa McCormick at 540-231- 2792 to request a registration form. Walk-ins and late registrations will not be accepted and there is a limit of 40 people so act quickly.

Upcoming EventsJuly 17—VQA Steer Take-up.

July 19—VQA Heifer Take-up.

July 21—Deadline to consign calves to the August VQA Sale.

July 22-Aug. 5—Rich Valley Fair events.

July 22—Lawnmower Racing, Rich Valley Fairgrounds, 6 p.m.

July 27-28—ATV Events, Rich Valley Fair, 7 p.m.

July 27-29—Beef-Up Program, VA Tech.

July 29—Ranch Rodeo, Rich Valley Fair.

July 30—Cowboy Church, Beauty Pageant and Gospel Sing.

July 31—Lamb and Goat Show.

Aug. 1—Beef and Dairy Show, and Toy Tractor Set Up.

Aug. 2—Tractor Display judging.

Aug. 22—VQA Sale.

Sept. 26—VQA Sale.

Oct. 31—VQA Sale.

Dec. 6—VQA Sale.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.