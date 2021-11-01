1 Bedroom Home in Marion - $162,500

Cabin at Hungry Mother State Park! This cabin is sitting on 23 acres of hunting and hiking land that joins national forest. Let's not to forget the fishing and canoeing. Those are just a few of the fun things this property has to offer the perfect buyer. Enjoy alone time reading or fun with friends. The possibilities are endless here. After you have enjoyed the outside and you're ready to relax, go inside to the comfy cabin for relaxation. Living area for sitting, kitchen for cooking, full bath and your loft for sleeping! Everything that you will need here! Summer, Spring, Fall or Winter, you will love it here! Buy it for yourself as a second home or to make a perfect rental property. Who doesn't like extra income?!? This is a must see! Furnishings will convey.