Bulldogs too much for Hurricanes

Cassius Harris and Kaizon Taylor scored fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Tazewell Bulldogs pulled away late for a 28-13 Southwest District win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

Marion (1-7) trailed just 14-13 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 20-play drive that consumed the entire third quarter and early moments of the fourth quarter – 13:28 of the clock in total – but the march came up empty on 4th-and-5 at Tazewell’s 5-yard line as the ‘Canes failed to score.

That was the momentum-shifter as Tazewell tacked on those two TDs.

Sophomore quarterback Carter Creasy of the Bulldogs was 23-of-27 for 293 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 63 yards on 10 carries.

Harris caught 12 passes for 204 yards and two scores and Taylor contributed 69 rushing yards as Tazewell tallied 446 yards of total offense. Brock Alley had 12 ½ tackles and a key fourth-quarter sack to lead the defensive unit for the Bulldogs.

Kendrick Smith had an interception return for a score and J.B. Carroll collected a touchdown run for Marion.