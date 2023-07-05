The Appalachian Spirit Gallery will present a concert by its longtime friend and gallery performer HB Beverly for their Second Friday ArtWalk event to be held on Friday, July 14. The gallery opens at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. This concert is free and open to the public.

Marion native HB Beverly has been entertaining folks in the southeastern United States for more than three decades. He has opened for or performed onstage with notable country and folk/rock artists such as Mary Chapin Carpenter, Suzanne Vega, Kevin Welch, Goosecreek Symphony, Pat Alger, David Loving, Ashley Cleveland, Dave Loggins, and even pop/rock legends Chicago before 25,000 fans in Camden, New Jersey.

Beverly describes himself as “a pretty adequate harmonica player, a decent rhythm guitar player, and a better than average Joe singer.” He has always prided himself for offering a unique show that is unlike any other in the region. “There are surely others who are better singers, better guitar players, and better harmonica players. But there are very few who can offer up what I do, and have done on a nightly basis, night after night, year after year, and decade after decade. I think you’ll agree too, once you attend one of my shows,” Beverly said.

Also at the Second Friday Artwalk on July 14, the Appalachian Spirit Gallery will feature the photographs of Becky Mabry.

Mabry is the co-owner with her sister, Emily Fields, of The Copper Acorn Books and Gifts, Marion’s own independent bookstore.

Mabry is the creator of Fabled Lens photography. Born and raised in Marion, she took up nature photography in 2020, wanting to share pictures of flowers she found while walking outside. Her love for nature continued to fuel her desire to learn and grow as a photographer. She is self-taught and uses her cellular camera and Adobe Lightroom editing to capture and edit her images. Her photography focuses on appreciation of the beauty in the natural world and the stories and lessons it holds.

Her photography can be found on Instagram @fabledlens, and she hopes to have a website available soon.

Rounding out the July 14 events, the gallery will hold its annual jewelry and pottery sale.