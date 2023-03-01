Follow the “Lonesome River” to The Lincoln Theatre on March 18 at 7 p.m. to catch Carson Peters & Iron Mountain’s performance.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students.

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain have quickly become recognized as one of the hottest bluegrass bands in the business, making numerous trips to the Grand Ole Opry and multiple international appearances. Their traditional bluegrass style and a cappella arrangements are a reminder that the bluegrass of old is alive and well.

The band is led by Carson Peters, a young musical prodigy from Piney Flats, Tennessee. He has been playing music and entertaining audiences since the age of 3.

Iron Mountain, Carson’s band and best buddies, includes Marion’s Austin Tate, Eric and Ben Marshall from Mt. Airy, North Carolina, James McDowell from Henderson, North Carolina, and Carson’s father, Jamie Peters.

Carson has made numerous national TV appearances, including on NBC’s “The Voice” Season 21 and as a guest fiddler for Ricky Skaggs during the 52nd Annual CMA Awards.

Located in the heart of Marion’s downtown district, The Lincoln Theatre is a restored theatre in the Mayan Revival style, offering year-round entertainment, including live music, comedy events, diversity awareness programs, classic & independent film series, youth artistic camps, theatrical performances, and more. Originally constructed in 1929 as Southwest Virginia’s premiere “movie palace,” the Lincoln has long been a community hub.

For more information about The Lincoln Theatre and event tickets, visit www.thelincoln.org or call 276-783-6092.