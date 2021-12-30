Smyth animal control credits rescues for drop in euthanasia rates

The COVID-19 pandemic has not had much effect on the animal shelter other than to limit visitors to one family at a time with required social distancing and wearing of face masks. Before the pandemic, there might be up to 15 people in the lobby at one time.

The shelter closed to the public for six months in 2020 due to the pandemic. The staff continues to follow CDC guidelines for safety.

“Things have worked out better that way,” said Bennett of the limited number of people at a time. “With all that’s come up, it’s worked out surprisingly well. It gives our staff more time to dedicate to the animals and if one needs vet care it’s easier to handle. And [it] helped with cleaning and drying the dog kennels.”

Adding stainless steel dividers between the kennels has made cleaning and preventing the spread of any diseases easier as well, he added.

Some needs the shelter always has are for wet and dry pet food for dogs and cats (must be new and unopened), towels and old newspapers.