Song of the Mountains: A summer of bluegrass music May 16, 2026 20 hrs ago 0 SPorter Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lincoln Theatre is set to host three upcoming performances of Song of the MountainskAm%96 4@?46CE D6C:6D D9@H42D6D E96 E2=6?ED :? 3=F68C2DD[ p>6C:42?2[ 2?5 @=5\E:>6 >FD:4] %96 2H2C5\H:??:?8 AF3=:4 E6=6G:D:@? 4@?46CE D6C:6D D9@H42D6D >FD:4[ >FD:4:2?D[ >FD:42= 96C:E286[ 2?5 4F=EFC6 @7 E96 $@FE96C? pAA2=249:2?D]k^AmkAm~? yF?6 e[ $@?8 @7 E96 |@F?E2:?D H:== 762EFC6 *@?56C |@F?E2:? $EC:?8 q2?5 H:E9 y@9? !2F= s@F8=2D U2>Aj %96 q:EE6C %C256D]k^AmkAmvC2>>J\?@>:?2E65 *@?56C |@F?E2:? $EC:?8 q2?5 92D D6E E96 E@?6 7@C 2 ?6H H2J 7@CH2C5 :? 24@FDE:4 >FD:4[ 42CCJ:?8 3=F68C2DD :?E@ C@@>D 2?5 4@?G6CD2E:@?D :E 925 ?6G6C AC6G:@FD=J C624965] }62C=J E9C66 564256D =2E6C[ E96J 36=:6G6 E92E D2>6 DA:C:E DE:== 8F:56D E96>[ 2=:G6 2?5 AC6D6?E @? v@@5 pD %CF6 Wa_aeX[ E96 32?5’D `aE9 DEF5:@ 2=3F>[ C6=62D65 @? |2C49 af] *@?56C 36=:6G6D E96 2=3F> :D F?8F2C565 2?5 :? >@E:@?[ AC6D6CG:?8 E96 DA2C< @7 >FD:4:2?D A=2J:?8 :? 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