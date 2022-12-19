 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

Team                     District Overall

George Wythe      2-0          5-0

Fort Chiswell        1-0          4-1

Auburn                  2-1          5-2

Bland County       1-1          6-2

Grayson County   0-1          0-2

Giles                       0-1          0-3

Galax                      0-2          0-4

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Dec. 12

Auburn 52, Glenvar 38

Rural Retreat 59, Grayson County 29

Tuesday Dec. 13

Fort Chiswell 81, Grayson County 47

George Wythe 92, Giles 37

Wednesday Dec. 14

Auburn 78, Bland County 46

Carroll County 60, Galax 56

Thursday Dec. 15

Grayson County at Carroll County (ppd)

Friday Dec. 16

Bland County 52, Galax 39

Carroll County 71, Fort Chiswell 56

George Wythe 65, Auburn 60

Grayson County at Giles (ppd)

UPCOMING GAME--

Wednesday Dec. 28

Giles at Bland County

BOYS BOX SCORES

AUBURN (2-0, 5-1) 78

Warren 0 0-0 0, Duncan 5 1-2 11, Coahan 5 0-1 10, Wilson 3 2-2 8, Millirons 3 0-0 7, Sutphin 3 0-0 7, DeHart 3 0-0 6, Royal 6 2-3 19, Tickle 1 0-0 2, Hale 3 1-4 7, Marrs 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 32 7-14 78

BLAND COUNTY (0-1, 5-2) 46

Watters 2-4 0-6 4, James 1-9 0-0 2, Pauley 4-9 0-0 11, Nolley 5-6 0-0 12, Thompson 0-10 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Boone 2-6 1-2 6, Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Chewning 1-1 0-0 3, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19-58 1-8 46

Auburn                  20 26 15 17–78

Bland County       10 9 12 15–46

3-point goals: Millirons, Sutphin, Royal 5, Pauley 3, Nolley 2, Boone, Chewning. BC 3-point shooting: (7-25) Watters 0-1, James 0-2, Pauley 3-6, Nolley 2-2, Thompson 0-6, Boone 1-1, Smith 0-5, Pennington 0-1, Chewning 1-1. BC rebounds: 25 (Pauley 6). BC assists: 9 (James 5). BC steals: 8 (James 2, Johnson 2). BC blocked shots: 2 (Thompson, Smith). Total fouls: Auburn 12, BC 14. Fouled out: none. JV score: Auburn 40, Bland County 24.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (1-1, 6-2) 52

Watters 1-6 1-2 3, James 7-19 5-10 21, Pauley 4-7 0-0 9, Boone 0-2 0-0 0, Nolley 6-15 0-0 15, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Ja. Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Chewning 0-4 3-4 3, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18-58 10-18 52

GALAX (0-2, 0-4) 39

Jo. Johnson 3 4-6 10, Cox 4 1-1 11, Stuart 1 0-0 2, Dillon 3 2-2 10, Lundy 0 2-8 2, McCulloch 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Mankins 0 2-2 2, Meija 0 0-2 0, Noel 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2, Hanks 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12 11-21 39

Bland County       12 17 12 11–52

Galax                      10 11 4 14–39

3-point goals: James 2, Pauley, Nolley 3. BC 3-point shooting: (6-23) Watters 0-1, James 2-7, Pauley 1-4, Boone 0-1, Nolley 3-9, Brady 0-1. BC rebounds: 34 (Pauley 14). BC assists: 11 (Nolley 3). BC steals: 15 (James 8). BC blocked shots: 4 (Pauley, Nolley, Ja. Johnson, Smith). Total fouls: BC 17, Galax 18. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 48, Galax 44.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Team                     District Overall

Galax                      2-0          5-1

George Wythe      2-0          5-1

Fort Chiswell        1-0          3-2

Auburn                  1-2          1-5

Grayson County   0-1          2-3

Giles                       0-1          0-7

Bland County       0-2          3-4

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Dec. 12

Rural Retreat 46, Grayson County 24

Tuesday Dec. 13

Auburn 40, Bland County 38

Fort Chiswell 68, Grayson County 49

George Wythe 57, Giles 15

Wednesday Dec. 14

Fort Chiswell 64, Narrows 32

Eastern Montgomery 57, Giles 25

Friday Dec. 16

Galax 37, Bland County 35

George Wythe 57, Auburn 25

Grayson County at Giles (ppd)

UPCOMING GAME--

Wednesday Dec. 28

Giles at Bland County

GIRLS BOX SCORES

AUBURN (1-1, 1-4) 40

Christian 3 3-4 11, Harris 1 1-2 3, Earnest 1 0-0 2, Mundy 2 2-2 6, R. Rorrer 2 8-13 13, C. Rorrer 0 0-0 0, Underwood 2 1-1 5. TOTALS 11 15-22 40

BLAND COUNTY (0-1, 3-3) 38

Sandlin 1-2 0-0 2, M. Tindall 5-14 1-3 12, B. Sanders 3-8 1-2 7, Dillow 2-5 0-0 4, Meadows 2-7 0-0 4, Rasnake 0-3 0-0 0, C. Tindall 0-1 0-0 0, Crigger 0-0 0-0 0, D. Sanders 4-6 1-2 9. TOTALS 17-46 3-7 38

Auburn                  15 9 2 14–40

Bland County       7 13 15 3–38

3-point goals: Christian 2, R. Rorrer, M. Tindall. BC 3-point shooting: (1-5) Sandlin 0-1, M. Tindall 1-2, Dillow 0-1, Rasnake 0-1. BC rebounds: 31 (M. Tindall 10). BC assists: 8 (Meadows 2, D. Sanders 2). BC steals: 9 (M. Tindall 4). BC blocked shots: 5 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: Auburn 12, BC 18. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 35, Auburn 6.

*              *              *              *              *

BLAND COUNTY (0-2, 3-4) 35

Rasnake 2-3 0-0 6, Sandlin 0-1 1-2 1, D. Sanders 5-9 1-1 11, M. Tindall 6-11 1-4 13, B. Sanders 1-4 0-0 2, C. Tindall 0-1 0-0 0, Crigger 0-1 0-0 0, Meadows 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 15-32 3-7 35

GALAX (2-0, 5-1) 37

Sturgill 3 2-8 8, King 1 0-0 3, Miller 2 0-2 4, Leonard 3 0-0 8, Edwards 0 2-2 2, Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Moraski 0 1-2 1, Jones 1 0-0 2, Sawyers 4 1-2 9. TOTALS 14 6-16 37

Bland County       3 9 12 11–35

Galax                      7 6 14 10–37

3-point goals: Rasnake 2, King, Leonard 2. BC 3-point shooting: (2-4) Rasnake 2-2, M. Tindall 0-2. BC rebounds: 29 (D. Sanders 9). BC assists: 6 (M. Tindall 2). BC steals: 11 (M. Tindall 4). BC blocked shots: 7 (D. Sanders 5). Total fouls: BC 14, Galax 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 44, Galax 31.

