High School Roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
George Wythe 2-0 5-0
Fort Chiswell 1-0 4-1
Auburn 2-1 5-2
Bland County 1-1 6-2
Grayson County 0-1 0-2
Giles 0-1 0-3
Galax 0-2 0-4
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Dec. 12
Auburn 52, Glenvar 38
Rural Retreat 59, Grayson County 29
Tuesday Dec. 13
Fort Chiswell 81, Grayson County 47
George Wythe 92, Giles 37
Wednesday Dec. 14
Auburn 78, Bland County 46
Carroll County 60, Galax 56
Thursday Dec. 15
Grayson County at Carroll County (ppd)
Friday Dec. 16
Bland County 52, Galax 39
Carroll County 71, Fort Chiswell 56
George Wythe 65, Auburn 60
Grayson County at Giles (ppd)
UPCOMING GAME--
Wednesday Dec. 28
Giles at Bland County
BOYS BOX SCORES
AUBURN (2-0, 5-1) 78
Warren 0 0-0 0, Duncan 5 1-2 11, Coahan 5 0-1 10, Wilson 3 2-2 8, Millirons 3 0-0 7, Sutphin 3 0-0 7, DeHart 3 0-0 6, Royal 6 2-3 19, Tickle 1 0-0 2, Hale 3 1-4 7, Marrs 0 1-2 1. TOTALS 32 7-14 78
BLAND COUNTY (0-1, 5-2) 46
Watters 2-4 0-6 4, James 1-9 0-0 2, Pauley 4-9 0-0 11, Nolley 5-6 0-0 12, Thompson 0-10 0-0 0, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Boone 2-6 1-2 6, Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Brady 0-0 0-0 0, Pennington 0-1 0-0 0, Chewning 1-1 0-0 3, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 19-58 1-8 46
Auburn 20 26 15 17–78
Bland County 10 9 12 15–46
3-point goals: Millirons, Sutphin, Royal 5, Pauley 3, Nolley 2, Boone, Chewning. BC 3-point shooting: (7-25) Watters 0-1, James 0-2, Pauley 3-6, Nolley 2-2, Thompson 0-6, Boone 1-1, Smith 0-5, Pennington 0-1, Chewning 1-1. BC rebounds: 25 (Pauley 6). BC assists: 9 (James 5). BC steals: 8 (James 2, Johnson 2). BC blocked shots: 2 (Thompson, Smith). Total fouls: Auburn 12, BC 14. Fouled out: none. JV score: Auburn 40, Bland County 24.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (1-1, 6-2) 52
Watters 1-6 1-2 3, James 7-19 5-10 21, Pauley 4-7 0-0 9, Boone 0-2 0-0 0, Nolley 6-15 0-0 15, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Ja. Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Brady 0-1 0-0 0, Pennington 0-0 0-0 0, Chewning 0-4 3-4 3, Myers 0-0 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS 18-58 10-18 52
GALAX (0-2, 0-4) 39
Jo. Johnson 3 4-6 10, Cox 4 1-1 11, Stuart 1 0-0 2, Dillon 3 2-2 10, Lundy 0 2-8 2, McCulloch 0 0-0 0, Gentry 0 0-0 0, Mankins 0 2-2 2, Meija 0 0-2 0, Noel 0 0-0 0, Jones 1 0-0 2, Hanks 0 0-0 0. TOTALS 12 11-21 39
Bland County 12 17 12 11–52
Galax 10 11 4 14–39
3-point goals: James 2, Pauley, Nolley 3. BC 3-point shooting: (6-23) Watters 0-1, James 2-7, Pauley 1-4, Boone 0-1, Nolley 3-9, Brady 0-1. BC rebounds: 34 (Pauley 14). BC assists: 11 (Nolley 3). BC steals: 15 (James 8). BC blocked shots: 4 (Pauley, Nolley, Ja. Johnson, Smith). Total fouls: BC 17, Galax 18. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 48, Galax 44.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Team District Overall
Galax 2-0 5-1
George Wythe 2-0 5-1
Fort Chiswell 1-0 3-2
Auburn 1-2 1-5
Grayson County 0-1 2-3
Giles 0-1 0-7
Bland County 0-2 3-4
GAME RESULTS--
Monday Dec. 12
Rural Retreat 46, Grayson County 24
Tuesday Dec. 13
Auburn 40, Bland County 38
Fort Chiswell 68, Grayson County 49
George Wythe 57, Giles 15
Wednesday Dec. 14
Fort Chiswell 64, Narrows 32
Eastern Montgomery 57, Giles 25
Friday Dec. 16
Galax 37, Bland County 35
George Wythe 57, Auburn 25
Grayson County at Giles (ppd)
UPCOMING GAME--
Wednesday Dec. 28
Giles at Bland County
GIRLS BOX SCORES
AUBURN (1-1, 1-4) 40
Christian 3 3-4 11, Harris 1 1-2 3, Earnest 1 0-0 2, Mundy 2 2-2 6, R. Rorrer 2 8-13 13, C. Rorrer 0 0-0 0, Underwood 2 1-1 5. TOTALS 11 15-22 40
BLAND COUNTY (0-1, 3-3) 38
Sandlin 1-2 0-0 2, M. Tindall 5-14 1-3 12, B. Sanders 3-8 1-2 7, Dillow 2-5 0-0 4, Meadows 2-7 0-0 4, Rasnake 0-3 0-0 0, C. Tindall 0-1 0-0 0, Crigger 0-0 0-0 0, D. Sanders 4-6 1-2 9. TOTALS 17-46 3-7 38
Auburn 15 9 2 14–40
Bland County 7 13 15 3–38
3-point goals: Christian 2, R. Rorrer, M. Tindall. BC 3-point shooting: (1-5) Sandlin 0-1, M. Tindall 1-2, Dillow 0-1, Rasnake 0-1. BC rebounds: 31 (M. Tindall 10). BC assists: 8 (Meadows 2, D. Sanders 2). BC steals: 9 (M. Tindall 4). BC blocked shots: 5 (D. Sanders 4). Total fouls: Auburn 12, BC 18. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 35, Auburn 6.
* * * * *
BLAND COUNTY (0-2, 3-4) 35
Rasnake 2-3 0-0 6, Sandlin 0-1 1-2 1, D. Sanders 5-9 1-1 11, M. Tindall 6-11 1-4 13, B. Sanders 1-4 0-0 2, C. Tindall 0-1 0-0 0, Crigger 0-1 0-0 0, Meadows 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 15-32 3-7 35
GALAX (2-0, 5-1) 37
Sturgill 3 2-8 8, King 1 0-0 3, Miller 2 0-2 4, Leonard 3 0-0 8, Edwards 0 2-2 2, Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Moraski 0 1-2 1, Jones 1 0-0 2, Sawyers 4 1-2 9. TOTALS 14 6-16 37
Bland County 3 9 12 11–35
Galax 7 6 14 10–37
3-point goals: Rasnake 2, King, Leonard 2. BC 3-point shooting: (2-4) Rasnake 2-2, M. Tindall 0-2. BC rebounds: 29 (D. Sanders 9). BC assists: 6 (M. Tindall 2). BC steals: 11 (M. Tindall 4). BC blocked shots: 7 (D. Sanders 5). Total fouls: BC 14, Galax 11. Fouled out: none. JV score: Bland County 44, Galax 31.