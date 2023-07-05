CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL. On Monday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m., the Wytheville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1600 Chapman Road, will host a free plant-based cooking school. This year’s theme is “Let your food be your medicine and your medicine be your food.” This meal’s menu theme will be “It’s Breakfast Time.” Food samples will be available. Some of the recipes may be demonstrated. For more information, call/text Judy at 276-223-8068 or email wytheSDAcookingclass@yahoo.com.

GARDENING HELP DESK. On Saturday, July 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Wytheville Farmers Market, 210 W. Spring St., the Wythe Bland Master Gardener Association will have a free program called “What’s Bugging Your Garden.” The topic will address problems with insects and diseases that affect your vegetable garden plants. Local Master Gardeners will provide information and answer your questions. All are welcome to attend.

CHURCH

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL ASSISTANCE. Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available to assist Smyth County constituents on July 13 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Marion Town Council chambers at 138 West Main Street.

HAPPENINGS

MUSIC IN THE PARK. The concert series, Music in the Park, at Hungry Mother State Park will continue through Sept. 1 on Fridays from 7-8 p.m. This year’s lineup of local entertainers includes: July 7: Haze & Dacey; July 14: Pointer Brothers; July 21: no performance (Hungry Mother Festival); July 28: Ryan Ward; Aug. 4: Morrison and Perkins; Aug. 11: Pointer Brothers; Aug. 18: Ash Devine; Aug. 25: Josh and Maria; and Sept. 1: Valley Grass. Attendees should bring a chair or a blanket to the Gazebo at Lakeview Lawn as there is very little seating. The alternative location in case of bad weather is Picnic Shelter 2. The concert is free, but donations to the Friends of Hungry Mother are encouraged during the show. Standard parking fees apply.

OCTAGON HOUSE. A spaghetti dinner will be held Friday, July 14, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department to raise funds to help restore the historic home. The dinner includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad, dessert, and a drink. The cost is $12 for adults and $8 for children under 12. The meal is eat-in or take-out.

CHILHOWIE MUSIC IN THE PARK. These free concerts presented by the Town of Chilhowie will feature Marquis Puckett & the 8 Second Ride on July 15, Shooter Band on Aug. 12, and P.F. Flyers on Oct. 7. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. During the Apple Festival, on Sept. 23 at the farmers market, South 40 will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Soul Sandwich will play from 2-4 p.m. Bring a chair. A food truck is usually on site.

MADE WHOLE MARKET. On Sunday, July 16, from 1-3:30p.m., a Made Whole Market will be held 265 Echo Valley Road in Wytheville. This indoor market focused on whole health and wellness features a food bank, pick-your-price yard sale, fresh bread, other foods and more. The 2 p.m. featured presentation by Antoinette Martin is on growing microgreens, a nutrient dense food, in a small space at home. Text Victoria Diaz at 540-254-5752 for more details.

HUNGRY MOTHER FESTIVAL. Hungry Mother Festival will take place July 21-23 at Hungry Mother State Park. The festival is celebrating its 50th year.

MARION’S BIGGEST WEEKEND. The annual celebration will begin with Phantom live on the courthouse lawn, Friday, July 21, 6-10 p.m. Saturday opens with the Marion Farmers Market from 8 a.m.-noon. The Marion’s Hungriest Mother Festival will then take place from 3-11 p.m. on Main Street. Outdoor dining, booths open at 3 p.m. Soul Sandwich will be live on the Main Stage at 4 p.m. The Hungriest Mother Food Challenges will be at the Main Stage at 5:30 p.m. Nashville recording artist Chris Hennessee will perform on the Main Stage at 7 p.m. with Seven Bridges: An Eagles Tribute taking the stage at 9 p.m.

VENDORS SOUGHT. Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon will host its Living History Weekend July 29-30 and is seeking vendors for the event. The weekend will feature historical reenactments, tours of Fairview’s historic cabin featured on the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” and vendor shopping. All vendor spaces are 10’x10’ and are $10. Payment will be accepted at the event upon vendor set up. All vendors are welcome. To reserve a vendor space, contact Anna Buchanan at williamsannamarie5@gmail.com.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

MUCK DAM MEMORIAL. The Muck Dam Memorial Committee will holding its third planning and informational meeting Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m. in the Saltville Town Hall council chambers. Any who are interested in learning more about this project or contributing toward its completion are encouraged to attend. This meeting is open to the public and all are welcome. For more information, contact the committee via email at muckdammemorialcommittee@gmail.com.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.