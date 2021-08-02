5 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $2,750,000

The Mansion at Fort Chiswell is a historic home that is located at Max Meadows, VA in Wythe County. It was constructed in 1839-1840 by Stephen and Joseph McGavock. It is a brick Greek Revival architecture style dwelling. In May 1971, it was added to the National Registry of Historic Properties. The current owner has spent the past twenty years upgrading, preserving, and maintaining the integrity of this magnificent property. During this period, The Mansion has operated as a museum, restaurant, and special events hospitality destination. A wood frame pavilion with a stone construction fireplace and brick ovens has also been added to offer an outdoor event center. This landmark estate is being offered for sale. Antique furnishings and a fully equipped commercial kitchen may convey with the property, with an acceptable offer. This property can be used as a private residence or for commercial use. Inquiries are welcomed for more information and to schedule a private showing.