VOLLEYBALL: Northwood downs Lebanon

Sydney Carter was the star in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District volleyball tournament.

The Northwood High School standout stuffed the stat sheet with 22 assists, 10 kills, eight digs, three aces and three blocks as the Panthers posted a 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22 win over the Lebanon Pioneers on Tuesday night.

Maddie Lowe (15 digs, seven kills), Michela Snodgrass (10 kills) and Karlee Frye (eight kills) were the other catalysts for the team from Saltville.

Jules Stanley led Lebanon with nine kills.

Warriors handle Indians

Heroics from a couple of Hannah's helped the fifth-seeded Warriors earned a 25-21, 25-27, 25-15, 25-16 road win over No. 4 Rural Retreat in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Hannah Goodwin (19 kills) and Hannah Manns (10 kills) led Chilhowie at the net. Chloe Adams and Josie Sheets combined for 42 assists, while Madi Preston posted 15 digs.

The trio of Brelyn Moore (13 kills), Talyn Moore (15 assists) and Annabelle Fiscus (13 digs) were tops for Rural Retreat.

Chilhowie edges Patrick Henry

The Warriors of Chilhowie played their best volleyball in late-October and early-November last season in winning the Region 1D tournament and advancing to the state semifinals.

It appears they are rolling at the right time in 2022 as well.

Fifth-seeded Chilhowie collected a 25-10, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-13 win over top-seeded Patrick Henry in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament and clinched a regional tourney bid in the process.

Head coach Laura Robinson’s squad avenged two regular-season losses to Patrick Henry.

Just call them the Road Warriors.

Chilhowie won at Rural Retreat on Monday and 24 hours later posted a win over PH in a match that didn’t end until a couple of minutes after 10 p.m.