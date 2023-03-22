In July of 1863, the Army of Northern Virginia met the Army of the Potomac in the fields near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. These events, generally, don’t require any introduction, being exceedingly well-known, and unlikely to be elucidated further by me, save for a single tactical observation. This observation, I’ve come to internalize as the concept of it’s not about winning, it’s about not losing. I never want the price paid by my department, as a result of my leading them, to be any cost associated with my being abjectly obstinate in some matter.

A single moment in my reading of the Gettysburg Campaign taught me this vividly.

On July 1st, Lee’s forces engaged Meade’s in a rout that resulted in Meade’s forces taking a defensive position on high ground, which stalled the advance, and ultimately a few days later resulted in Pickett’s Charge, and the accompanying bloodshed. The lesson is that, on the advice of Longstreet, this outcome may well have been avoided and even resulted in superior outcomes for Lee.

Lee, famously, favored bold actions to capitalize on any advantages that presented themselves in battle. Admittedly, this is typically an effective strategy, unless one is so blinded by the totality of the event that one fails to recognize the strength of defensive action (see Von Clausewitz, “On War”). So it was in July of ’63. Longstreet recommend flanking to the south, to take a position between the Army of the Potomac and the city of Washington, at which point all the Army of Northern Virginia needed to do was – not lose. Lee’s famous rebuff was “… the enemy is there, and I am going to attack him there.” The rest is tragic and bloody history.

Now comes the lesson. There are times, literally and metaphorically, when we are prone to be so concerned with being right (or being bold), that we lose sight of the cost, or the implications on the overall outcome. If Lee would have taken Longstreet’s advice, the entire tactical advantage of the battle, and likely the war, may have turned. When these moments appear in our own lives, and we stop seeing the forest for the trees, we would do well to listen to that calm voice of reason that harkens us to take up a better position.

I can’t count the number of times this advice served me well in the cultural milieu of the last few years. How often I realized that these weren’t (personal or professional) battles to be won, but rather simply to be survived, or not lost. Admittedly, this can be a difficult position to take, especially when fortune (or public opinion) favors the bold and decisive. I’ve found that often fortune favors the calm and calculated. (This assertion likely doesn’t surprise my superiors, who often describe me as strategically defensive). However, what likely might interest the reader the most is why I prefer these methods – I don’t see my relationships, or professional responsibilities, as matters of winning or losing. I see them as minor movements in a very large and complex symphony, which transcends my own fleeting involvement. I want what is best for our department, our town, and our region, both now and in the future. I’m not interested in winning rear-guard actions, or frontal assaults. I’m interested in seeing our community hold the fast in the most sustainable position.