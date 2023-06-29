Wytheville town officials took an early step to clear the path for new housing on the western end of town on June 26.

Town Council voted unanimously to close the public alley on the lots between 14th and 16th streets and West Monroe and West North streets. Council also decided unanimously to waive the closure payment – amounting to $14,220.

Town Planning Director John Woods told council members that the nonprofit plans to build work force housing on the site, which is divided into 16 parcels and is zoned R-3. The lot is diagonally behind the Food City and has an old house on a portion of it. Woods told council that the balance of the land is used to produce hay, adding that there was never any road material on the property and the alley is essentially a “paper alley only.” In fact, the only improvements that would show the alley was a curb and gutter apron on the 16th Street side of the property.

Woods said there are no town-owned utilities on the property, which sits directly behind Tres Potrillos Mexican Grill.

HOPE Director Andy Kegley told council that the public hearing was the first real presentation the nonprofit would be making over the next nine months, saying there is a lot more work to be done to get the three-building campus completed. He said the project will be about $9 million and aims to provide housing for workers in under-construction plants.

Jordan Stidham, HOPE’s director of finance and development, elaborated on the project, saying that the group’s goal is to build housing that blends into the community and will provide residents a place they can be proud to live.

“We’re trying to build not housing, but communities,” Stidham said.

Stidham said that often multi-family housing is constructed as boxes and that HOPE wants this community to blend into the town’s vision.

An artist’s rendering of the project shows a single-level, garden-style and ADA-compliant building and a two-story structure, all of which match architecturally. There are also trees, terraces, a dry pond, green space and a community garden in the conceptual drawings.

Mayor Dr. Beth Taylor said she believed that the project would enhance the community.

“Everybody’s excited about this going forward,” Taylor said.

In other news, the town gave the OK to issue up to 50 hunting permits on town-owned land on Sand Mountain.

Town Manager Brian Freeman said that 16 permits were issued last year.

For several years, the town has permitted hunting on half of the town’s property on Sand Mountain with the other half reserved for other recreational purposes. If more than 50 permits are sough, they are chose by lottery.