The swearing-in ceremony for Wytheville Community College Police Chief Brian Lawson was held Friday, June 23, at 11:30 a.m. at Wythe County Circuit Court, officiated by clerk Moe Musser.

Prior to joining WCC, Lawson served as an investigator with the Bland County Sheriff’s Office and has held many roles in the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, including patrol division supervisor, patrol team supervisor, tactical team commander, training coordinator, criminal investigator and K-9 handler.

Lawson earned his associate’s degree in political science from WCC in 2013. He is also a graduate of Rocky Gap High School and Bluefield College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in management and leadership in 2015.

Lawson has served as adjunct instructor at WCC’s administration of justice program for several years. He assumed the role of chief at the college on Jan. 10.

“I enjoy working with my fellow officers, and the students, faculty, and staff at Wytheville Community College,” he said. “This campus has awesome, friendly people, and I absolutely love working here.”

Lawson is married to Ryan Lawson. They have three children, all of whom attended WCC – Taylor and Jason Lawson, and Carter Kegley.