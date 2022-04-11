 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Speedwell - $99,900

  • Updated
Come see this cape cod style country home on 1.38 ac with small shed/chicken house & older large block building (needs roof & repairs). Nice large trees walnut & chestnut are in the rolling yard, with front porch overlooking Cripple Creek (stocked stream) that is across the road. The home has 4 BR 1 bath, finished kitchen, with dishwasher and range, the heat pump/AC about 4 yrs old, newer vanity in bathroom and faucets in shower tub also. This home needs some TLC and new paint to make her shine. The country enclosed back porch needs to be finished but this is where the washer and dryer hook ups are located. You have inside access to the basement/cellar with normal height, but still has dirt floors and outside access. Some new wiring and plumbing. Located only half mile from the Speedwell Elementary School. A great home for growing family or a rental property or just a get-a-way home to trout fish in the area and hunting and horse back riding in National Forest in the area.

