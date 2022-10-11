A salute to pumpkins

Pumpkins (Cucurbita spp.) are an important specialty crop for Virginia with thousands of acres grown annually. The scale of production ranges from an acre or two to several hundred acres per grower. Pumpkins are marketed as an ornamental crop. The primary market window, the Halloween season, usually starts in late September and goes through October.

Pumpkins belong to the Cucurbits family of vegetables. This family also includes melons, cucumbers, gourds, and summer and winter squash. All are considered vine crops, though bush forms have been developed, which simply means that internode (distance between leaves) length and number are reduced, resulting in shorter vines. Culture and insect, weed, and disease control are similar among members of this family.

Often there is confusion about the difference between a pumpkin and a squash. Is a squash a pumpkin or is a pumpkin a squash? The best answer to that is yes on both counts. The pumpkin and winter squash definition best centers around use. It is a culinary and ornamental versus a taxonomic discussion. Winter squash are grown for the mature fruit of several different Cucurbita species, and are used for baking/eating purposes. The definition of “pumpkin” involves both its use as puree pie material (not baked whole), and as an ornamental jack-o’-lantern. Two Cucurbita species fall under this category, C. maxima and C. pepo. Certain varieties are dual purpose in nature or even triple purpose if seed roasting is considered. The best technical way to classify this group is botanically, and this description centers on the stem. It is distinct in each species: hard and ridged angular is C. pepo (acorn, gourd); enlarged and soft is C. maxima (hubbard squash); hard, smoothly angled and flared at base is C. moshata (butternut). Most ornamental “pumpkin” varieties are C. pepo, while most winter squash used for pies and baking whole are C. maxima.

So what does this explanation serve? It is important to be aware that there is a great diversity in cucurbit species. Knowing how “pumpkin” is defined helps to understand the varieties and opens up the possibilities for marketing and production of related groups. It is important to choose varieties or cultivars that meet the current market demand. Species distinction is also important when saving seed from year to year. Remember that crosses can occur easily within species, but with difficulty between species.

Field sites for pumpkins should be rotated regularly with non-cucurbit crops. This is important for the management of various soil-borne and foliar diseases, of which a few are becoming more prevalent in the state. Low-lying areas such as river bottom sites are often chosen for pumpkins because of their fertility and drainage, but they are also more susceptible to fall frost damage. Low areas also tend to have less air movement, an important factor in reducing foliar diseases. Though pumpkins can be grown without irrigation, research has shown the benefit of supplemental irrigation when rainfall is limited. Thus locating the planting within range of the farm irrigation system is recommended.

Pumpkins are adaptable to the Virginia climate, and will grow in most soil types in the state if given the right management conditions. However, ideal soils are well-drained silt loams with a low clay content. Heavier soils can be amended with organic matter to enhance drainage, though this usually is not practical on a large scale. Regardless of texture, a well-drained soil is imperative if growers are to be successful with pumpkins. Drainage tiles and raised beds or planting ridges are other methods used to help poorly drained soils.

The most labor-intensive aspect of a pumpkin growing is harvest. Done mostly by hand, harvesting usually requires investment in additional labor. Growers plan ahead for these labor and time requirements. Often the harvest will be done in multiple sessions, as the crop matures, or as the market requires. This will be the time that a good marketing plan comes in handy. Nothing is more discouraging than seeing a good harvest go under-utilized.

Good yields for pumpkins will range from 15 to 25 tons per acre, depending on the size of the cultivar and individual fruit weights. Harvest can start when the stem and rind (thumbnail test) begin to harden, the skin turns orange, and the ground color changes. Pumpkins should be harvested with three to five inches of the stem on, using long-handled loppers or pruners. Try to limit holding them by the stems to avoid stem breakage. Pumpkins without stems are not marketable. Ideal storage conditions are 50° to 55° F and 70% humidity. An important part of pumpkin post-harvest care is allowing for curing when possible. Curing is best accomplished at a relatively high temperature (75° to 80°F) for up to a week, causing the rind to harden even further. Often fruit are cut from the vine and left a short period in the warm field to cure. However, because of market demand and time restraints, the curing process is often overlooked and pumpkins are loaded directly from the field and taken to market.

Pumpkins are a relatively easy vegetable crop to grow, and can be a profitable item for both direct market and wholesale operations. Proper variety selection, timing of planting, and field care are important to success regardless of the scale of production. Markets can be variable from year to year depending on local and regional weather conditions affecting crop yield. Irrigation, beehive introduction for pollination, and consistent pest management can help ensure a crop when growing conditions are less than favorable.

Dr. Andy Overbay is the agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Smyth County.