3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $227,500
  • Updated
New construction, three bedroom two full bath home with 1370 sq. feet of living space. Amenities include granite countertops, hardwood floors, open floor plan, tiled floors, and walk-in closets. All of this is on one level with beautiful mountain views. Call today and get ready to move into your new maintenance free home today.

