‘Round the Mountain hosted a spring jury session with the acceptance of 16 new members, the largest pool of submissions in at least five years. These artisans will now be eligible to have their work for sale at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace in Abingdon and online at https://shop.swvaculturalcenter.com.

The newly-accepted artisans in the jury represent a number of mediums, including painting, fiber, leather working, broom making, stained glass, pottery, photography, and jewelry. The members also come from nine communities across Southwest Virginia, including the City of Bristol and the counties of Carroll, Grayson, Patrick, Russell, Smyth, Washington, Wise, and Wythe.

The members accepted during the spring 2023 jury session include Blendia Bostic, Dorothy Brandts, Kristen Dalpiaz, Tia Duncan, Charlotte Foust, Diane Garland, Debra Jones, Amanda Lee, Tinsley Lowe, Jen Otey, Jim Pruner, Laura Quesinberry, Ellen Reynolds, Anderson Satterwhite, Erin Simons, and Amy Tuell.

Accepted members were required to have a current ‘Round the Mountain membership and reside in one of the 19 counties of Southwest Virginia.

During March, each artisan submitted five individual pieces within each medium and/or technique and present all work as it would be when exhibited in galleries.

For more information about the ‘Round the Mountain jury process and how to apply, visit https://roundthemountain.org/about/.