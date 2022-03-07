3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $128,000

This charming cottage offers a surprising amount of space - including 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and unfinished basement that is great for storage ! The recently renovated interior offers on-trend, yet timeless improvements that are sure to impress for years to come. Hardwood flooring throughout, oversized bedrooms and custom tile are just a few of the many improvements you will find while touring this spectacular home. Schedule your showing today before it is too late!