3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $128,000

  Updated
This charming cottage offers a surprising amount of space - including 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and unfinished basement that is great for storage ! The recently renovated interior offers on-trend, yet timeless improvements that are sure to impress for years to come. Hardwood flooring throughout, oversized bedrooms and custom tile are just a few of the many improvements you will find while touring this spectacular home. Schedule your showing today before it is too late!

