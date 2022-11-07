Bland man facing charges

Accused of assaulting his mother because he was unhappy with the food she brought home, a Bland County man was charged with two misdemeanors on Oct. 26.

Jeremiah Mitchell Clemons, 43, of Bland was charged with assault and battery of a family member, and drug possession after police responded to a call at a Wilderness Road residence.

In a criminal complaint, Bland County Deputy B.J. Blevins said Clemons became “irate” when his mother returned from seeing her husband in the hospital.

“Mrs. Clemons stated that Mr. Clemons then pushed her down and he had threw something toward her face,” the deputy wrote. “There was a red mark on the left side of her face and a mark on her left elbow.”

After getting permission to search the residence, police found an unlabeled pill bottle in Clemons’ room containing suspected alprazolam, according to the complaint.

The deputy said Clemons had a blue powdery substance around his nostril when officers arrived at the residence, but he denied taking anything.

On Oct. 27, police arrested Clemons again and charged him with violating a protective order. According to a criminal complaint, Clemons returned to the residence to apologize to his mother.

“States he was never served with EPO (emergency protective order),” a magistrate wrote when setting Clemons’ bond. “Went over to mother’s house to say he was sorry.”

Unemployed and with a criminal history that includes charges of domestic assault, drug possession and disorderly conduct, Clemons is free on bond while awaiting trial.

Circuit Court

This was one of the cases heard on Oct. 31.

Jeffrey Lynn Owens of Bland pleaded guilty to a Nov. 20, 2021, charge of being a felon in possession of a gun. Owens was given a two-year suspended sentence and assessed $463 in court costs.

General District Court

These were two of the cases heard on Nov. 2.

An Aug. 5 misdemeanor entering property to damage charge against William Louis Asbury Jr. of Bastian was dropped.

Jessica L. Vandall of Mocksville, North Carolina, was convicted of a Sept. 2 driving while intoxicated charge. Vandall was sentenced to serve five days in jail and placed on supervised probation for one year. In addition, she was given a one-year driver’s license suspension, fined $250 plus $261 in court costs, and ordered to complete an alcohol safety and awareness program at her expense. Additional charges of having an open container of alcohol while driving and failing to carry or exhibit a license were dropped.