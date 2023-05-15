The Emory & Henry College Men's Track & Field Team wrapped up the 2023 campaign on Friday at the IC4A/ECAC Outdoor Championships. The meet is being hosted this year by George Mason University.

Sophomore Gavin Lee of Tazewell, the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Champion in the hammer throw, earned a spot in the IC4A/ECAC Championships with his school-record mark of 55.99 meters. With that performance, he became the first E&H track & field student-athlete to qualify for national competition since the program was reinstated for the 2018 season.

At the IC4A/ECAC meet, Lee posted a distance of 52.66 meters on his final throw to take 12th place out of the final of 22 athletes. He was less than two meters short of qualifying for the finals as the only NCAA Division II athlete in the field.

Emory & Henry finished ninth out of 12 schools in the SAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships last week, earning the program's and school's first individual conference championship in the process.