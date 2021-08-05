 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,900

Great Location! Easy access to shopping, hospital, Restaurants, Schools Interstates and Downtown Wytheville. Large level yard with room for a garden. Master Bedroom on first floor. Laundry also on first floor. Eat in Kitchen. 2 Bedrooms on second floor. New Heat Pump and Gas Furnace installed in 2014. Great starter house or Investment property. Invisible dog fence installed in back yard. Call now for your showing.Addendum:

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics