3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $99,900

Great Location! Easy access to shopping, hospital, Restaurants, Schools Interstates and Downtown Wytheville. Large level yard with room for a garden. Master Bedroom on first floor. Laundry also on first floor. Eat in Kitchen. 2 Bedrooms on second floor. New Heat Pump and Gas Furnace installed in 2014. Great starter house or Investment property. Invisible dog fence installed in back yard. Call now for your showing.Addendum: