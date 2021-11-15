3 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $89,500

CHECK OUT THIS RANCH STYLE HOME SITUATED ON A FANTASTIC LOT! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN TOWN ON A QUIET STREET OFF OF THE MAIN ROAD. THERE ARE NICE VIEWS ALL AROUND. THE HOUSE OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, LARGE FAMILY ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. THE LARGE BASEMENT AND ATTIC BOTH OFFER PLENTY OF EXTRA STORAGE. THERE'S A LARGE BACK DECK FOR ENJOYING THOSE MOUNTAIN VIEWS! THE 3 EXTRA LOTS ARE LARGE ENOUGH FOR A GARDEN, STORAGE BUILDING OR PERHAPS AN ADDITION TO THE HOME. THIS PLACE IS JUST WAITING FOR A NEW OWNER TO SHOW IT SOME TENDER LOVING CARE JUST LIKE ONCE BEFORE. OWNER IS CURRENTLY MOVING THINGS OUT OF THE HOUSE. CAN NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL NOVEMBER 15TH.