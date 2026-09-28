GW bests RR Sep 28, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 George Wythe defenders make a tackle in a game earlier this season. File photo George Wythe’s Cade Bralley carries the ball in this file photo. File photo Rural Retreat's Brody Allen breaks through a tackle in this file photo. Emily Ball Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Caden Golliher rushed for 255 yards on 29 carries as the George Wythe Maroons edged Rural Retreat 26-21 in the latest edition of the Wythe County Super Bowl.kAmv6@C86 (JE96 Wa\bX 96=5 @77 2 =2E6 5C:G6 3J #FC2= #6EC62E Wa\bX 7@C 2 4CF4:2= H:? :? 2 82>6 E92E H2D 2 324<\2?5\7@CE9 2772:C]k^AmkAm“p 3:8 H:? =:<6 E9:D :D 2=H2JD 2? F?C62= 766=:?8[” D2:5 v( D6?:@C r256 qC2==6J] “xE H2D 2 H:=5 82>6 2?5 x ?@E:465 H6 42>6 :?E@ E96 82>6 2 3:E >@C6 9@E E92? ?@C>2=] (6 C2? E96 32== H6== :? E96 7:CDE BF2CE6C 2?5 E96? H6 DE2CE65 E@ DECF88=6 2 =:EE=6 3:E] x E9:?< H6 E96? 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