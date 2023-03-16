Through six hunts in February, Marion Police officers culled 55 deer from the local population.

Lt. Kevin Testerman told Marion Town Council on last week that 80%, or 44, of the culled deer were female.

Officials believe that these kills will prevent about 100 to 150 fawns from being born this coming year.

The hunts, according to Testerman, were planned on colder days so the meat could be preserved. Officers cleaned and field dressed the deer and then transported them to Broken Oak Farm and Meat in Max Meadows, where they were processed for donation to Hunters for the Hungry, a statewide nonprofit organization that provides venison to people in need.

Testerman said the processor grinds the meat, which is then distributed to food pantries.

Gary Arrington, the director of Virginia Hunters Who Care, said the organization’s Southwest region includes 15 counties from Montgomery to Dickenson and Wise. In that area, he said, 35 feeding programs receive venison. In the last two years, in Smyth, Grayson, Wythe, Scott, Wise and Dickenson counties, the organization has distributed 3,367 pounds of meat, which equates to 13,468 servings.

The meat processed in Max Meadows, Arrington said, has previously been donated to the Agape Food Pantry in Wytheville and the pantry at Austinville Pentecostal Church.

Of Broken Oak, Arrington said, “We were so very blessed to have Broken Oak Farm and Meat Processing join our efforts out that way.”

For those who can, Arrington noted that the organization depends on donations.

The charity, he said, pays, on average, $55.138 per deer. For every dollar received, he said, the organization can provide three quarter-pound servings of venison.

He also encouraged hunters to join the effort and contribute meat.

In Marion, Chief John Clair said the hunts were done on larger tracts of land. It was not possible to safely perform the herd management on smaller properties.

He praised the work of the officers who undertook the project, noting that preparing the deer for processing involves considerable time and effort.

Both Clair and Testerman said the MPD will continue to evaluate the program and its impact on the deer population as time goes on. The 55 deer are believed to represent 20% to 30% of the town’s herd population.

The MPD was charged was culling the deer herd last March after the Marion council decided against allowing an urban archery season in the town. At the time, council members acknowledged that they receive numerous complaints about deer, ranging from garden and landscape damage to vehicle crashes.

It wasn’t the first time the topic had come before the elected leaders.

They had explored deer management options in 2003, 2009, and 2014.

Each time, officials worried about safety and protecting the property rights of landowners who do not want hunting to take place on their land.

Last winter, town officials also sought the expertise of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR).

Bill Bassinger, a DWR wildlife biologist, presented the town with three options for deer population management: hire a contractor to kill the deer; allow MPD officers to kill the deer and possibly have the meat prepared for donation; or allow licensed hunters to kill the deer.

Officials consider the urban archery program, which exists in 56 localities around Virginia. However, Clair surveyed eight of those localities.

Of those, he told the council that the majority didn’t see a significant impact on the deer population and several had initiated additional programs that employed police officers to help control the herds.

The town performed the hunts under a DWR depopulation permit.

Last year, officials projected the culling would cost about $9,000.

However, Clair said, the cost in terms of personnel was minimal as the officers “who worked it ended up just reducing hours on other days.” Any overtime, he said, was minimal.

As well, Clair said, officials had estimated a cost of $100 per deer for processing but that wasn’t a factor.