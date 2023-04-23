Students got a civics lesson Thursday that county officials hope will linger with them for a long time and may prompt them to be engaged citizens and perhaps even seek elected office.

Thursday was Student Government Day in Smyth County, a time when county, town, school board, sheriff’s office, and other officials give county students insights into their work.

For students who opted to learn more about the board of supervisors, they got lessons into each department – from where a thrown-away coffee cup ends up to where the county gets its water.

After those lessons, the students got to take part in a mock supervisors meeting. The focus on the meeting was a faux private company’s request for a special use permit to develop an adventure park in the county.

The students learned of plans for the private recreation park that included a paintball area, ziplines, an indoor shooting range, ATV trails, a campground and more.

The students were divided into three groups: those who would act as supervisors, those who opposed the project, and those in favor of it.

During the conversations, the students were introduced to zoning, infrastructure’s potential impact on proposed development, the value of tourism dollars and economic development, and the reality of noise, increased traffic, crime, littering and the impact on neighboring agriculture land.

The student chairman learned how to wield the gavel as individuals from both sides presented their cases to the supervisors.

A first motion to deny the permit failed 2-3 with a second one approving it passing 3-2.