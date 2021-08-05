This quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage, situated on almost an acre of land in the Comers Rock Community of Elk Creek. An easy drive to Jefferson National Forest, The New River, The New River Trail, White Top Mtn, Grayson Highlands State Park and Virginia Creeper Trail. This home is perfect for a second home, rental or first time home buyer. If you love the outdoors, this is it!!! You will also enjoy a variety of berry bushes and fruit trees. A small stream runs along the outer edge of the property. The previous owner added many upgrades and features including 3 stage water filtration system for the drinking water and 2 stage for the remainder, barn style doors, remodeled bathroom, 200 amp electrical service, pressure tank in the spring house, wired and plumbed for stackable washer and dryer. The roofing and siding were upgraded approximately 10 years ago. This home is move in ready and has great potential. Priced to sell!!!
2 Bedroom Home in Elk Creek - $89,900
