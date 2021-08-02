5 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $550,000

One of Wytheville's most beautiful homes is now available. Step inside the most majestic home in the exclusive Loretto neighborhood. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 6 bath rooms, the careful planning and attention to detail make this one of the most desirable homes in the area. Complete with 4 suited bedrooms up stairs, a large master suite on the main floor, large rec and family room, as well as your own theater area, there is space for everyone in this wonderful home. Entertaining is a breeze with the gourmet kitchen on the main level, kitchenette downstairs and large deck. The walk out basement opens up into your own piece of paradise, lined with mature trees, beautiful landscaping and secluded hot tub. This one-owner brick colonial is truly a stunning masterpiece of craftsmanship and architecture. Call today to set up your private showing of this magnificent home. Shentel Internet available with speeds up to 1Gbps.