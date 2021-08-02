One of Wytheville's most beautiful homes is now available. Step inside the most majestic home in the exclusive Loretto neighborhood. Featuring 5 bedrooms and 6 bath rooms, the careful planning and attention to detail make this one of the most desirable homes in the area. Complete with 4 suited bedrooms up stairs, a large master suite on the main floor, large rec and family room, as well as your own theater area, there is space for everyone in this wonderful home. Entertaining is a breeze with the gourmet kitchen on the main level, kitchenette downstairs and large deck. The walk out basement opens up into your own piece of paradise, lined with mature trees, beautiful landscaping and secluded hot tub. This one-owner brick colonial is truly a stunning masterpiece of craftsmanship and architecture. Call today to set up your private showing of this magnificent home. Shentel Internet available with speeds up to 1Gbps.
5 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Maryland man eager to pick his girlfriend up from a Tennessee jail is facing a felony carjacking charge after he forced a juvenile out of he…
In May, friends and family helped Steven and Brandy Dimit plant 250 lbs. of sunflower seeds on the hillside of a Marion farm. These months lat…
WATCH: Smyth school board discusses transgender policies with citizen, addresses critical race theory
- Updated
Smyth County School Board members discussed the school system’s transgender policies with a concerned citizen during its Monday night meeting.…
- Updated
Smyth County Schools will implement a phased approach for the opening of the 2021-22 year regarding the use of face masks and social distancing.
- Updated
Wytheville firefighters were called out at around noon on Thursday to battle a fire at Pallet Recycling & Furniture at 290 West Madison Street.
FLOYD — In a non-binding “political statement,” Floyd County Board of Supervisors took an official stance Tuesday on the General Assembly’s re…
Tazewell, Va. – A Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge dismissed charges against a father charged in the suicide death of his daughter July 27.
FLOYD — Floyd County Supervisors Tuesday honored retired Circuit Judge Marcus Long by voting 3-2 to rename the county courthouse after him thr…
The Chautauqua Festival returns this week with fewer days, but with just as much fun, food and music as always. Because of the coronavirus pan…
- Updated
Unsurpassed craftsmanship and materials are combined to created stunning living spaces within this pristine home. The original 1926 Mediterran…