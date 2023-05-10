Wytheville Community College (WCC) is sponsoring its free monthly Bluegrass and Old-Time Jamboree, featuring Jaelyn Taylor & 21 South and the Tune Town Old Time String Band with Dr. Mark Handy on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m.

The jamboree will be held in the William F. Snyder Auditorium on the WCC campus at 1000 East Main Street in Wytheville.

Taylor makes her home in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Determined to create her own sound, she released her first album at the end of 2022. She also released her first single on Thanksgiving Day. That song climbed popular bluegrass charts and reached number one on the Mountain Bluegrass Chart. Taking on 2023 with 10th place in the Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America band competition, Taylor’s achievements are continuing to climb. Her band, 21 South, is made up of members of all ages and showcases young band members like herself as well as older members who have shared and passed down their many years of love for the music.

The Tune Town Old Time String Band has played various shows at the Carter Fold and throughout the Blue Ridge. They will return to WCC for another night of old-time music. The group includes Dr. Mark Handy, a family medicine doctor out of Abingdon, who will play the banjo and perform lead vocals. Tammy Martin will play bass, Roger Stamper will be featured on the fiddle, with Ted Ashe on the guitar, and Leon Frost will play the mandolin.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help defray the travel expenses of the bands.