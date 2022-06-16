Smyth native takes on national health care role

An Atkins native will soon step into a national health-care role after beginning her career in Marion at Smyth County Community Hospital.

Last week, Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwestern Region operations and chief executive officer of Holston Valley Medical Center, announced that she has accepted the opportunity to serve in a national role with LifePoint Health.

A 1988 Marion Senior High School graduate, White will remain in her current role until Friday, July 1.

White’s accession to her new position, working nationally with one of Tennessee’s leading healthcare companies, comes after a long and successful career with Ballad Health. LifePoint, based in Nashville, owns and operates community hospitals, health systems, physician practices and post-acute facilities in 29 states.

“I love Ballad Health and our team,” White said in a news release. “It has been a pleasure to work alongside these resilient team members during some of the toughest times known to healthcare, as we’ve pursued goals not only locally for our beautiful communities, but for healthcare in the Appalachian Highlands and rural healthcare nationwide.

“I will cherish the wisdom I’ve gained over my 30-year career in healthcare and will spend this next phase of my journey continuing to give back to the greater good.”

White was three years into her studies at Emory & Henry College, working on a bachelor's degree in accounting and economics, when she snagged an internship at SCCH's accounting department.

After that the pieces just started to come together.

A few days before her 1992 graduation from E&H, the hospital called with a job offer as an internal auditor. In 1995, White was promoted to assistant vice president of finance, and in 2000, became the facility’s chief financial officer. It was then, she said, that she began to see herself as a leader.

Five years after taking the CFO position, White’s career stepped up another notch when she took the reins at SCCH, becoming the facility’s first female chief executive officer in December 2005.

She eventually went on to become the CEO at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City, Tenn., and Woodridge Hospital in 2014. White assumed her role in the Northwestern Region in 2019, after first being named the Kingsport market CEO in late 2018.

While in her role with Ballad Health’s Northwestern Region, according to the Ballad Health release, White oversaw the successful re-opening of Lee County Community Hospital in Pennington Gap and championed healthcare quality at the hospitals in her purview.

Holston Valley achieved numerous awards for cardiac and vascular quality, including:

• Mission: Lifeline® Gold Receiving Quality Achievement Award in 2021 for implementing the American Heart Association’s specific quality improvement measures for patients who suffer severe heart attacks.

• American College of Cardiology’s 2020 Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. Holston Valley was one of only 140 hospitals in in the country to receive the honor.

• U.S. News and World Report for High-Performing Hospitals recognition for high performance in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), heart failure treatment and abdominal aortic aneurysm reporting.

Other Northwestern Region hospitals that earned acclaim during White’s tenure included:

• Norton Community Hospital garnered a spot on the Lown Institute Hospital Index, coming in at No. 1 in 2020 on its list of rural hospitals with an A+ ranking in patient outcomes, an A in value of care and a B+ in civic leadership.

• Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Hancock County Hospital gained recognition for rural healthcare from The Chartis Center of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health.

“Lindy has served with compassion and integrity,” said Ballad Health CEO Eric Deaton. “Her steadfast leadership helped our entire healthcare system navigate through the most challenging time any of us have seen in our careers. The trust she has built and earned throughout the Ballad Health system is an inspiration to all of us, and we are so grateful for having had the opportunity to work with her. More importantly, we are grateful to call her a friend.”

Ballad Health’s planned growth and expansion of services for the Northwestern Region, including the construction of a pediatric emergency room at Indian Path Community Hospital and continued enhancement of cardiac services at Holston Valley, will continue, according to Ballad officials.

“We have built a strong succession plan, and I’m very blessed to have worked with an amazing team of leaders,” White said. “I am excited about the future success of Ballad Health and the important role the Northwestern Region will continue playing in serving the needs of the entire region.”

White is not a stranger to LifePoint Health. She previously served as the CEO of Providence Northeast Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, which is part of the company.