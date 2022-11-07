Kell named New Economy Program Manager at Appalachian Voices

The Appalachian Regional Commission named Smyth County native Robert Kell, New Economy Program Manager at Appalachian Voices, to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of ARC’s 13 Appalachian states. The 2022-2023 class comprises a diverse network of professionals representing all 13 Appalachian states and a wide spectrum of perspectives and sectors, including tourism, healthcare, education, civil service and more.

The nine-month curriculum is anchored by six multi-day seminars across the Appalachian region focusing on each of ARC’s strategic investment priorities, which aim to strengthen economic and community growth in Appalachia. The fourth class will run from October 2022 through July 2023, focusing on skill-building seminars and best practice reviews to prepare fellows to:

· Design effective economic development project proposals

· Integrate community assets into long-term economic development strategies

· Identify resources available to spark economic and community development

· Locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources

· Prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities

· Use expanded connections and leadership skills to create strong regional partnerships

"Congratulations to the incoming 2022-2023 class of Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows! These leaders are already growing their Appalachian communities and will be even better equipped to drive positive change after their work with this program,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I am eager to see this class of fellows collaborate across state lines to set big goals that will help the entire Appalachian region thrive.”

Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows were selected via a competitive application process to reflect the Appalachian region’s wide range of economic development challenges, opportunities, and strategies.

Upon completion of the program, Robert will automatically become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, a peer-to-peer working group of experts helping foster collaborative solutions that will build a stronger future for Appalachia.

“Robert leads a program that works with local community leaders, institutions and government entities to develop policies and projects in Southwest Virginia that move the region toward a more diversified and resilient economy,” said Tom Cormons, Executive Director of Appalachian Voices. “This fellowship will serve as a great opportunity for skill-building and a deeper introduction to economic development strategies, regional opportunities and federal investments that Robert will bring back and leverage in his work. We are excited for his selection and ARC’s investment in local leadership.”

To learn more about the program, visit: arc.gov/leadership. To meet the 2022-2023 class of fellows and learn more about how they are working to transform their Appalachian communities, visit: arc.gov/appalachian-leadership-institute-class.