Injured bear found outside local YMCA

Tazewell, Va. – Guests are usually welcome at YMCA’s but Four Seasons YMCA in Tazewell had to have one removed Aug. 2.

An injured bear had made its way to one of the facility’s patios and was lying just outside a doorway when employees and members started arriving Aug. 2. The patio is on the side of the building just above the highway and not visible from the front entrance.

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital had reserved a classroom for a CPR class starting at 8 am. When the instructor arrived to start setting up he looked through the door and saw the bear.

The animal was not moving but was breathing and an employee called 911and town police officers and a Wildlife Conservation officer were dispatched. They were not equipped to move the bear, which appeared to have injuries to its hips and wildlife biologists were called from the Marion office.

The CPR class went on as scheduled and class members as well as Y members and employees would check on him periodically. Shannon Bowling, regional wildlife manager estimated the bear was one to two-years-old and had likely been weaned by its mother.