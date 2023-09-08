Pulaski County Middle School emerged victorious over the 6 hole par 24 course defeating Fort Chiswell Middle School 117 to 174. A trio of junior Cougars led the way to the win with Evan Singleton claiming Medalist honors by a single stroke over teammate Will Rackaway. Singleton fired an impressive 1 over par 25 to edge Rackaway who recorded a score of 26. Only two shots behind, Mikey Gonzalez helped the Cougar tally by posting a score of 28.