4 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $89,900

4 Bedroom Home in Ivanhoe - $89,900

Charming Victorian in the country. Originial hardwood flooring and custom wood work throughout. A lot of house for the money. Buyer & buyer's agent to verify internet connectivity

