I have been saved for 57 years. On Sept. 28, by the grace of God, I will be 76. A life filled with joy and sorrow, peace and unrest, trials and tribulations, and through it all God has been faithful. Have I made any mistakes? More than I can count but God has been faithful to forgive and forget.

Through it all I have been able to come this far because I had the Word and a personal encounter with Jesus Christ. One thing more, I had a comforter that walked with me every step of the way. This comforter consoled me time and time again. When I found myself not understanding the Word, he became my instructor. When life got scary, he was my constant companion and guide.

All the church services were centered upon the Word and the leading of the Holy Spirit. I can remember sitting in a District Council session with about 250 ministers, evangelists, missionaries, and church leaders who were involved in worship and allowing the Holy Spirit to move. Blessings, healings, deliverance, and new commitments were being made all over the building. All over the sanctuary people were laughing, weeping, shouting for joy. The most exciting part was the testimonies that followed. They gave the reason for all the excitement and joy that had been present in the service.

People would worship and allow the Holy Spirit to move upon them and assist them in praying for difficulties they were facing.

I can remember going to church with my grandmother and the only music they had was a box guitar and a tambourine. For some reason they did not know you had to turn the lights out and have a full orchestra, smoke machines, and flashing lights to invoke the presence of the Holy Spirit.

Thank God that some churches are having an awakening and getting back to true worship instead of a manmade attempt to create God’s presence. They are turning the lights back on so when God is moving, people can see and be blessed. They are turning the music back down so that if the Holy Spirit wants to move, he could at least be heard. (Common sense tells you that if you are handing out ear plugs at the door, your music is too loud.)

Jesus and his disciples had big crowds of mostly unbelievers who had heard that something was going on where he was preaching. Many of them had heard about the miracles and came hoping to see one or get one. They came because the excitement of the crowds could not be contained. After being in a service where things were happening, they had to go and share the excitement with others.

Jesus sent his disciples out two by two and told them to do miracles in his name. Amazingly enough that commission is still for us today. Jesus said that his works were proof of who he was.

John 5:36 But I have greater witness than that of John: for the works which the Father hath given me to finish, the same works that I do, bear witness of me, that the Father hath sent me.

John 10:25 Jesus answered them, I told you, and ye believed not: the works that I do in my Father’s name, they bear witness of me.

John 14:12 Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that believeth on me, the works that I do shall he do also; and greater works than these shall he do; because I go unto my Father.

I want to ask every preacher. Are the works you are doing bearing witness that you are sent by the Father? Maybe you are satisfied to be an entertainer, just so long as you have center stage.

If it is not about Jesus, it is worthless. Examine yourself, your motivation. Do you honor your position by your actions, your appearance? Do you look like a man/woman of God, a leader in holiness, or are you the person at the end of the line who just happened to wind up on the platform?

Let God be God, honor him, and let the Holy Spirit direct the worship and the Word you bring.