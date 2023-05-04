Baseball

Pulaski County pounds GW

Johnny Anderson pitched four strong innings and also had two hits as Pulaski County pummeled the homestanding Maroons, 15-2.

Nick Golden added three hits for the victors. George Wythe’s runs were scored by Austin Repass and Colton Green.

Rural Retreat blanks Cavs

Tucker Fontaine’s three-run first inning home run lifted Rural Retreat to a 12-run first inning in a 16-0 five-inning home win over the Cavaliers.

Fontaine and Trevor Shelton combined to allow just two hits.

Noah Bandrimer hit a two-run home run, Justin Gilman drove in three runs, Justin Pritchard had two hits and two RBIs and Caleb Roberts also had two hits for the Indians (13-4).

Brycen Richardson and Jake Bott had hits for Holston.

Softball

RR clobbers Holston

Jenna Mutter had three hits and two RBIs, including a home run, and also picked up the win in the Indians’ 8-4 home win over Holston.

Catherine Crigger had two hits and an RBI for Rural Retreat. Mutter struck out five batters in the circle.

Brianna Robbins had a hit and RBI for the Cavaliers. Rily Cobler struck out five in taking the loss for Holston.