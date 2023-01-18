E&H launches online magazine

This week, Emory & Henry College announced the launch of the college’s E&H Magazine website, a complement to the bi-annual publication created by the Office of Marketing and Communications in partnership with the Office of Advancement and the Alumni Office.

Intended to keep the E&H Community engaged with the college’s news, campaigns and student and faculty activities, the new website uses an accessible and mobile-friendly interface to offer interactive content, including class notes, photo albums and upcoming events.

“Emory & Henry is excited to share its latest news, success of our faculty, growth in the community with our regional community, national and international alumni, students, staff, parents and future students,” said Jennifer Pearce, vice president for enrollment and external affairs. “In addition to the traditional print magazine offering, the digital version on mobile or our website will open our readership and help become more sustainable to those who wish not to get a mailed copy.”

The magazine has been produced for almost a century, archiving the history of Emory & Henry and the great minds who lived or visited the campus; those who stayed and created their careers or lives in the region; as well as those who taught and led the institution that started in 1836.

The fall 2022 issue of the E&H Magazine highlights the latest growth in enrollment, new facilities underway, the continuing Collective Connections Campaign, alumni events, Sports Hall of Fame inductees and more. It also is the first edition with a new design format and editorial team. A complete list of alumni class notes, marriages, births and obituaries can be found in the new online version.

The E&H Magazine may be read at www.ehc.edu/magazine.