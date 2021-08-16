7 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $749,500

Once in a lifetime opportunity! Beautiful estate with over 16,000 square feet of living space can be yours! This impressive custom-built home is situated on nearly 5 acres of partially wooded land. Walk into this home and see the impressive marble foyer with a large 3-tier water fountain, 24-foot ceiling and split-level living spaces. The octagon family room features another ceiling-height marble waterfall, 3-way fireplace and gorgeous mountain views. Schedule your appointment today!