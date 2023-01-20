Newton launching MarketChef

A well-known chef across Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties has the keys to the kitchen at Blue Hills Market.

When Philip Newton came across restaurant space on Pecan Street in Abingdon, he knew the cozy interior would be just right for his new business.

The experienced chef is opening MarketChef, a chef-driven convenience store and cafe specializing in the use of local and regional food. The café will occupy the kitchen in the back of Blue Hills Market, offering refrigerated grab ‘n go items at the front of the store and many of the original Newton favorites in the back.

The restaurant space became available in December when Blended Pedaler moved out to relocate inside the Abingdon General Store on Main Street in town. Newton foresees opening the new restaurant this week.

Most recently, the chef wowed his customers with his original recipes he made from scratch at Harvest Table Restaurant in Meadowview until 2019, when he left to pursue a catering business.

Many of those restaurant favorites will resurface at MarketChef when Newton offers his version of an Appalachian soul food menu. Things like collard greens, field peas with rice and cooked greens, and smoked pork will find spotlights in his kitchen.

Popular hot sandwiches are the Cuban made with smoke pork and the muffaletta sandwich made from the round Sicilian sesame bread.

Newton said operating the small kitchen inside the store is a short-term setting that will give him the opportunity to establish the low-key food business before moving into a new larger venue currently under construction in downtown Abingdon. The building site on Main Street formerly occupied by Appalachian Power Company will become a regional food and beverage hub with several local businesses leasing the facility.

Once he moves downtown, Newton will offer a higher-end dining experience with many of his original recipes such as the Lamb Sausage Burrito that became popular at Harvest Table Restaurant.

Newton is known for putting a new spin on traditional recipes, a skill he’s learned working in the restaurant business from an early age.

The chef moved to Southwest Virginia in 1974, when he was 10. His first restaurant job was making sandwiches, busing tables, washing dishes, and stocking shelves at The Cobblestone Ordinary, formerly a small eatery in Abingdon.

“I was only 14. I had to get a special work permit to work there,” said Newton.

He later worked for his mother and stepfather when they opened the Hardware Restaurant on Main Street before closing in 2002, at which time Newton seized the opportunity to earn a culinary arts degree from Johnson & Wales University in South Carolina.

Newton was able to put his talents to good use when he returned to Southwest Virginia and became the executive chef at Harvest Table Restaurant.

Newton was also for a time the chef at Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville.

“I’ve spent my life gathering the culinary skills and knowledge to do all of this. I’m excited for this new journey,” he said.

MarketChef will feature many of the recipes that originate from his family, especially those from his grandmother,

“She was known for her brown beans and fold-over dinner rolls,” said Newton. “And, her fried chicken.”

Blue Hills Market at 130 Pecan Street is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Hot foods from MarketChef will be available Tuesday through Saturday.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia.