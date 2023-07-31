RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, Oct. 6 and take down on Sunday, Oct. 8. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Grundy, Va. and surrounding communities, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.