Remote Area Medical is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its Oct. 7-8 clinic. The two-day clinic is to be held at Riverside Elementary/Middle School, located at 27382 Riverside Drive, Grundy.
RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up on Friday, Oct. 6 and take down on Sunday, Oct. 8. Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Grundy, Va. and surrounding communities, please visit our website at www.ramusa.org or call us at 865-579-1530.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.