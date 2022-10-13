Church to hold Crafts & Collectibles Bazaar to fund mission projects

From personal care items and knitted hats for local cancer patients to sponsoring three children at Children of Hope in Belize, Marion Baptist Church has multiple mission projects underway. To help fund that work, the church will hold a Crafts & Collectibles Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The bazaar, which runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., will feature hand-knitted items, handmade jewelry and Christmas ornaments, and wooden duck push toys handcrafted by the church youth and one of their leaders. Among the collectible items that will be available are Avon bottles, Fenton glass, China Bells, Hummingbird plates with holder, Coke glasses, wooden milk crates and more.

The day will also include a hot dog lunch and bakery products for purchase.

All proceeds from the event will support mission projects, including personal care items for students at Marion Middle School, the grind and bag coffee for Yoke Partners Missionary to Northeast Africa, knitted and decorated hats for an orphanage in Kenya, clothing and household item giveaways to the community, help for flood victims, and other work.

Some rental space is still available for interested vendors at $20 for an 8-foot table and three chairs. Call Ann at 276-759-7787 for more information.