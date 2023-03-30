A conservation-oriented learning lab for Saltville recently won its third grant and work to develop it and upgrade the already present outdoor classroom are expected to get under way later this spring. The new funds have allowed planners to double the proposed lab’s width and proceed with the project despite skyrocketing materials costs.

The American Electric Power Foundation awarded the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable $25,000 to improve the classroom and complete the lab. This natural learning area sits adjacent to the Salt Trail. The classroom and lab are a project of the Upper Tennessee River Roundtable.

Carol Doss, the roundtable’s executive director, noted that the outdoor classroom sits next to the town’s playground. It offers eight learning stations and is available for school field trips and public use.

The classroom is also home to the roundtable’s Smyth County Conservation Camp, a program for all county third-graders.

The outdoor lab, Doss said, “will be a shelter with picnic tables that can double as a site for the community to use.”

The lab will feature signs that will help students focus on two lessons that, Doss said, are presented during education events. One will celebrate mussels and the other macroinvertebrates – both key indicators of water health.

Redbuds, dogwood, and other tree species will be planted in the classroom. A flowerbed will be rebuilt and transformed into a pollinator garden.

As well, Doss said, an existing walking path and the circular learning stations will be rehabilitated with the path extended to the new lab-shelter.

The roundtable also wants to build steps that lead down from the parking lot above.

The AEP Foundation grant is in addition to a $10,000 grant from the Enbridge Fueling Futures Program and about $4,000 in funds from the Dominion Charitable Foundation.

Doss expressed gratitude for the AEP grant, noting that the cost of construction materials had grown so much that “there was no way we could finish everything with the funds we already had.” With the new money, she said, all aspects of the lab development and classroom rehab should be completed.

While the work had been expected to begin at the year’s start, Doss said, she expects it will now take place in May.

The roundtable’s board chair, Dustin Keith, said, “The Roundtable is honored and deeply appreciative to receive this grant funding from the American Electric Power Foundation, which will allow us to continue improvements and expansion of the Saltville Outdoor Classroom & Learning Lab in Smyth County. The Outdoor Classroom is an excellent resource to help students and parents alike in the Saltville community learn about the natural environment, water quality, conservation, and much more. The Roundtable greatly values our partnerships with organizations, agencies, and businesses, such as the AEP Foundation, that share our mission of ‘achieving clean water throughout the watershed,’ and we look forward to continuing this important work with them in the future.”