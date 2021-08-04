OPINION: Don't believe the 'big lie' about an urban-rural vaccine divide

The question remains why a specific set of rural counties — almost entirely in Southwest and Southside Virginia — are so low. The lowest is Lee County, where only 34.9% of adults are fully vaccinated, just below Carroll County (37.3%) and Patrick County (37.9%). Is this a hesitancy problem or an access problem or both? Or something else entirely?

We can now offer some national context that underscores our point — that the vaccine divide isn’t a purely urban and rural divide, and it’s not purely partisan, either.

The good news is that Southwest and Southside Virginia, however laggard they may be compared to other Virginia localities, aren’t the worst in the country. There are rural parts of the South and Midwest that are far worse.

In Slope County, North Dakota, only 11% of all adults are vaccinated. In Miller County, Arkansas, only 12% are. In Cameron Parish, Louisiana, only 16% are. There are lots of other counties where the rates are in the teens or twenties.