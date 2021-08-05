3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $75,000

 Skip to main content
With a little TLC make this 1936 all brick home a beautiful home by the creek. The floor plan and layout of the home offers a variety of options depending on your needs. The home has a less than 5 year old metal roof as well as a few other updates. The home is being sold "AS IS " and a home inspection would be for information purposes only. The home has a large garage that can be used for a number of things.

