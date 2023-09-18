History with lots of space in the heart of Wytheville. With almost 4,000 finished square feet, 6 bedrooms and 5 baths, this treasure has plenty of space to gather in. There's finished square feet on all 3 levels with plenty of storage space and a 2 car garage. The original home was built in the 1920's and has been well-maintained however in the 1990's a modular addition tripled the living space. The main level has a spacious kitchen, dining, living, master suite, laundry, office, shared bath and an impressive great room to entertain many. With room for on and off-street parking, this property also has the benefit of being on a low traffic street. There's a few things in need of attention, but the grand hardwoods are not one of them. Located near downtown Wytheville, this opportunity is within close proximity to parks, shopping and soaking in the natural landscapes surrounding the area. Book an appointment today but plan on staying awhile to soak it all in.