Smyth VDOT alerts

In its weekly traffic alert, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) noted several projects under way in Smyth County.

On Interstate 81 northbound, a project to add a truck climbing lane near mile marker 39 is underway. The roadway shoulder is closed during construction. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to work zone signs.

The project is scheduled to be complete in May 2024.

Day and nighttime lane closures should be expected southbound near exit 35 in Chilhowie now through 6 a.m. Dec. 15.

Nighttime work to finalize cleanup from a crash site southbound near mile marker 42 is also taking place. Drivers should be alert to possible lane closures.

Nighttime bridge deck repairs are occurring southbound near mile marker 54.

When traveling through highway work zones, drivers are asked to use caution and be alert to changes in traffic patterns and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Motorists may call VDOT’s 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org for real-time traffic information.