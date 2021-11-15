 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bluefield - $307,500

How often does a one story brick ranch sitting on a level lot become available? Not often, so don't delay. This home offers 3 nice sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The 22 x 36 family room includes a gas log fireplace, wet bar, and plenty of room to entertain. The large garage, floored attic and extra room off the kitchen provides all the storage you will need. This one won't last long. Call today for a personal viewing.

