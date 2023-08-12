60TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION. On Sunday, Aug. 13, Adwolfe Free Will Baptist Church on Grubmore Road in Marion will celebrate its 60th anniversary. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m. with singing by The Willing followed by preaching at 11 a.m. with former pastor, the Rev. Bob Surber, bringing the message. Pastor Eddie Foster and the congregation invite the community to join the celebration.

MT. CARMEL’S 176TH HOMECOMING. Mount Carmel United Methodist Church will celebrate its 176th homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 13, welcoming newly appointed pastor, the Rev. Natalie Justice. The worship service will take place at 11 a.m. followed by lunch in the shelter. Deceased members will be honored during this occasion. In conjunction with the service, Cameron Greer, the McDonald Memorial Scholarship recipient for 2023, will be presented to the congregation. The church extends an invitation to former pastors and their families as well as the entire Marion community to the homecoming celebration.

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL. The community in invited to a free meal on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Davis Memorial United Methodist Church picnic shelter across from Atkins Elementary School.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.